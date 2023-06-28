Kevin Spacey trial commences in London

Academy award winner Kevin Spacey is on trial in the Southwark Crown Court in London this week.
63-year-old, Kevin Spacey is accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain. He faces a dozen charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
The alleged incidents took place between 2001 and 2013, reports AP. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts and has vehemently denied the charges.
The trial is taking place in Britain because Spacey lived there for over a decade and was a prominent figure in the London theater scene, serving as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre.
If acquitted, Spacey believes his career will continue, stating that there are people who are ready to hire him once he is cleared of the charges.
The new centre is part of Kate Middleton’s Shaping Us campaign
King Charles and Queen Camilla also officially opened the Duke of Edinburgh Garden
Cameron Diaz is ‘shocked and saddened’ by Jamie Foxx’s medical emergency while filming, which left him...
Royal expert sheds light on the impending future of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis which may be similar to Prince...
‘In the Fire’ director claimed the Amber Heard had the potential to give him ‘competition’ in directing
Kim Kardashian drops snaps with Khloe Kardashian to celebrate her 39th birthday on Instagram