Kevin Spacey trial commences in London

Academy award winner Kevin Spacey is on trial in the Southwark Crown Court in London this week.

63-year-old, Kevin Spacey is accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain. He faces a dozen charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.



The alleged incidents took place between 2001 and 2013, reports AP. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts and has vehemently denied the charges.

The trial is taking place in Britain because Spacey lived there for over a decade and was a prominent figure in the London theater scene, serving as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre.

If acquitted, Spacey believes his career will continue, stating that there are people who are ready to hire him once he is cleared of the charges.

