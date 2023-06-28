Rob Kardashian drops rare post on sister Kloe Kardashian's 39th birthday

Khloe pens an emotional response on Rob's birthday tribute

Khloe Kardashian's beloved brother Rob Kardashian, who rarely makes any appearance on social media, has emerged surprisingly today especially to wish his sister her 39th birthday.

Rob, who is very rarely seen on social media, shared a heartfelt post for Khloé wishing her a happy birthday. He posted two pictures in the honour of his sister. One of the photos featured him and Khloé.

Meanwhile, the other picture featured the American model with her six-year-old daughter.

The 36-year-old American TV personality wrote: "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!"

"I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don't know what I would do without you happy birthday."

Rob’s birthday message left sister Khloe teary-eyed. She reacted to the post with a moving response that read: "My baby!!!! "My favorite human being in the world. You're my heart beat."



Rob Kardashian has distanced himself from the limelight for a while now. He very rarely posts birthday messages or posts on social media. Recently in February 2023, he shared a post in the honour of his late father, Robert Kardashian, reports E!