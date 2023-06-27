‘Blind’ trailer released: Sonam Kapoor plays blind detective in new thriller

Sonam Kapoor makes her come back to Indian cinema with new thriller 'Blind'

Sonam Kapoor, who last starred in the romantic comedy The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan, is making a comeback as the lead in the police procedural film Blind. In the movie, she plays a visually-impaired officer who is on the trail of a serial killer.

Despite her disability, Sonam's character is shown in the teaser relentlessly pursuing the killer. Although we only get brief glimpses of the killer, he appears to be a fierce antagonist.

Blind is a thriller movie based on the 2011 Korean film of the same name. The movie also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. The film was extensively shot in Glasgow, Scotland and is set to premiere on Jio Cinema on July 7.

Sonam Kapoor previously took a break from acting when she relocated to London during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. She only made a cameo appearance in Vikramaditya Motwane's 2020 thriller AK vs AK, which also starred her father Anil Kapoor, brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

As part of the India Global Forum's flagship event UK-India week, Sonam Kapoor will attend a reception at 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of UK Prime Minister Rishi Saunak.

The event, which takes place in London from June 26th to June 30th, celebrates India's cultural influence worldwide. Sonam Kapoor will be present at the event on Wednesday and will share her thoughts on India and its impact on global culture.