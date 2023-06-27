Roxy Horner announces pregnancy, reveals baby's gender

During an interview with Steph's Packed Lunch, Roxy Horner, Jack Whitehall's girlfriend, surprised her fans with some exciting news.

Roxy disclosed the baby's gender in addition to her pregnancy during the interview.

She told that she and Jack were expecting a little girl as a new member of their family, reports Mirror UK.

She said “We are having a little girl. Though we have thought of some names but none is sticking out.”

Expressing her excitement, she told, “I am weirdly not nervous about pregnancy. Maybe I should be! but making a happy little family by having kids was always on my cards.”

The 31-year-old model revealed she had only three months to go.

Roxy was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. She also opened up about the difficulty of having diabetes in pregnancy stating that, “In pregnancy sugar level rises because you become more resistant,” and explained that it is difficult to manage the changing sugar levels.

Earlier, Whitehall was reported saying that he’s having a kid just to shut his mum up because she always talks about starting a family.

Getty Images

He also mentioned that he was trying to change also expressing his fear of having the challenging responsibility of a kid.

The couple started dating in 2020 and moved in together during lockdown due to Covid-19's outbreak.