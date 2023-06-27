WhatsApp's Electron-based desktop app expires

The Electron-based desktop app of WhatsApp is no longer available to users as the messaging platform has officially "deprecated" the version on Windows, WABetaInfo reported on Tuesday.
Following the deprecation of the desktop app, the users who open it will see an expiration message and will be prompted to switch to the new native app to keep using the messaging app on their devices.
As per the WhatsApp news tracker, the move is aimed at providing a "more optimised, stable, and feature-rich" experience to the users who use the app on desktop devices.
The quick transition drew reactions of dissatisfaction from some users as the native app lacks the business tools, which include quick replies, catalog management, for effective customer communication.
"In reality, the deprecation wasn’t so unexpected as WhatsApp notified users over 4 weeks ago by displaying a countdown directly on the app’s main screen," WABetaInfo stated.
As can be seen in this screenshot, the users will see this expiration message when they open the Electron-based WhatsApp Desktop application.
Under the message, there is a button clicking which will redirect the users to the new native app on their desktop computers.
However, the deprecation of the Electron app seems limited to WhatsApp Desktop for Windows only.
"The Electron framework allows developers to create cross-platform desktop applications using web technologies by developing a single codebase that works across different operating systems like Windows and macOS."
Whereas the native apps have a smoother and more intuitive user interface, better responsiveness, and enhanced stability, delivering a more robust and reliable messaging service.
To ensure uninterrupted access to WhatsApp on Desktop, users need to switch from the deprecated Electron version to the native app.
Since the WhatsApp Desktop app built with the Electron framework is expired, users need to download the native desktop app for Windows from the Microsoft Store.
Those who wish to have access to business tools can consider using WhatsApp Web as a temporary solution.
The WhatsApp news tracker said it is hoping for the release of business features for the native app as well soon.
