Noah Cyrus reveals engagement to boyfriend Pinkus two months after going public

Noah Cyrus announced that he secretly got engaged to her boyfriend of two months, Pinkus.

The I Just Want a Lover singer, 23, shared an Instagram carousel, which features images of her dates boyfriend, on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Alongside the carousel, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus penned a lengthy tribute to her beau. “the greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” she began.

“This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time. I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. you’re the least judge mental[sic] human being I’ve ever met.”

She went on to gush over her “most talented, the most loyal, the kindest” beau.

“I’ve never felt more loved or in love,” she added. “I now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. I’m so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live. I never thought I’d be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you. I’m so grateful for you. I don’t know how I got so lucky … I would say ‘yes’ to you every day for the rest of my life.. I love you, Pinks. I love you I love you I love you.”



Pinkus, for his part, commented on his fiancée’s post asking, “u want kids?”

While it’s unclear how long Cyrus has been dating the fashion designer, but they went public with their romance in April.

“For once … my happiness is leaking into my music … thank you,” she penned in April alongside a TikTok video of the pair snuggling in a car with her song Everybody Needs Someone — a duet with Vance Joy — playing in the background.