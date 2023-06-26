Adnan Siddiqui responds to critics for asking financial help for ailing singer

Pakistan actor Adnan Siddiqui responded to social media users who criticised him for seeking financial help for singer Asad Abbas' kidney transplant.



Taking to Instagram, Siddiqui made an appeal asking fraternity members and followers to help the ailing Coke Studio singer — who is suffering from this illness for a long time.

However, netizens started saying that the people who are part of showbiz should not ask for help from others as they are "capable of helping him out on their own".



Siddiqui responded to the critics asking them to not make any assumptions about the showbiz personalities. "Those who can will definitely help and I will do what I can do. But please don't assume anything about what's right or what's wrong.

"Allah is watching and He knows what we are going. InshaAllah it will get better for him [Asad Abbas]. May Allah help him," he added.

Earlier, the actor had asked people to help the singer. He posted Abbas' video on Instagram along with his cellphone number and account details.

"Asad Abbas has graced our lives with his beautiful voice, capturing our hearts with his soulful performances and musical genius. Sadly, behind the curtain of his immense talent, he is today waging a personal battle that has left him in a state of extreme financial distress.

"He is currently grappling with a critical kidney issue, which has not only taken a toll on his health but has also created significant financial burdens," wrote the actor in his Instagram post.

Asking the people to come forward to help the singer as much as they can, Siddiqui wrote: "It is in times like these that we, as a community, need to rally together and extend our support to someone who has given us countless moments of joy through his music. As an artist too, it is our responsibility to stand by fellow artists and help them during their times of need.



"I appeal to each and every one of you to contribute whatever you can to assist Asad Abbas in this trying time. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a significant difference in easing his financial burdens and allowing him to focus on his recovery and return to doing what he loves most - creating beautiful music."

Abbas had turned to the people, asking them to help him with the transplant.

"I undergo dialysis for four days a week and my health is very bad. I request to my media industry, politicians and everyone who is watching that I have served my country, I am the winner of Sangeet Icon, I have won a Lux Style Award, I have performed in Coke Studio and have a Pride of Pakistan award [...] I am in need of Rs50 million for the transplant."