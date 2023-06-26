Hrithik Roshan drops first look of 'Fighter', netizens say it’s rip-off of 'Top Gun'

Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse of his upcoming movie 'fighter' which led netizens to wonder if it's a copy of Top Gun

Hrithik Roshan shared a sneak peek of his upcoming action-thriller Fighter on his Instagram handle on Monday. The post sparked speculation among netizens about whether the film is a rip-off of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

The image shows the silhouette of the War actor standing between two aircraft, with his hand on one of them. He captioned the picture: “#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter.”

As he dropped the picture, fans took to comments to ask the actor if it were an Indian remake of Top Gun: Maverick and even said that it was a rip-off of Tom Cruise’s recent hit.

One user wrote, “Top Gun ki copy mat karna ( Don’t copy Top Gun)”, while another commented, “Top Gun copy, typical Bollywood behavior”

Another user asked if it is the Indian version of Top Gun: Maverick.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are set to play significant roles in the upcoming Sidharth Anand-directed aerial action film, which is said to be the first of its kind in Bollywood.

The actors have been actively preparing for their roles, sharing glimpses of their training sessions with fans, increasing their anticipation for the film.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming projects include War 2, where he will be paired with NTR Jr for the first time, bringing together two of the biggest superstars from the Hindi and South film industries.

By late 2024, he is expected to reprise his role as India's popular superhero, Krrish.