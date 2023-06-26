SBP to remain closed to public on July 3

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced that it will remain closed on July 3 for the public only, according to a notification issued on Monday.
"The SBP will remain closed for public dealing on 3rd July 2023 (Monday), which shall be observed as Bank Holiday," it said.
"All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date. However, employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office as usual," the communique added.
The holiday is on account of the new fiscal year that is starting from July 1 (Saturday), however, Eid ul Adha's third day will be celebrated on that day.
Hence, the holiday has now been moved to July 3. However, this day the banks/DFLs/MFBs will remain closed to the public but not to their employees.
Earlier, the government announced a four-day holiday on account of Eid. The banks will remain closed from June 28-30.
As a result, all commercial banks across the country will also remain closed for five days — Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
