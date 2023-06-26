Timothee Chalamet NOT afraid of Kylie Jenner's 'empire' amid rumoured relationship

Timothee Chalamet is unfazed by the power and wealth possessed by his rumoured ladylove Kylie Jenner amid their relationship.

Speaking of the couple’s relationship, a source said that Dune actor is not afraid of a financially powerful and famous woman like The Kardashians star.

"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," the insider said, according to report published by OK! Magazine. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."

The source went on to reveal that the actor gives Kylie the time and space she needs with her kids, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 16 months.

"He would never want to get in the way,” the insider noted. “He's sensitive and kind."

Sharing more details about their love life, the source said that the alleged lovebirds spent most of their time at the Chalamet's Beverly Hills home.

"They like to sit outside drinking a glass of wine together," the insider said. "Timothée is a calming influence on Kylie, and she's super impressed by his work. He's one of the youngest Best Actor Oscar nominees ever!"

The reality TV star and the Bones and All actor sparked romance rumours in April 2023 after an anonymous source claimed on the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi about their relationship.

Multiple outlets reported that the two stars are seeing each other after Chalamet was seen arriving at Jenner’s house post her breakup from Travis Scott.

However, the duo never confirmed the reports and now, following a brief silence on where their relationship stands, a source told People Magazine that Jenner and Chalamet are still together.

The source close to Kylie said that the Kylie Cosmetics owner and the actor meet each other whenever they are in Los Angeles.

“Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the insider said of the mother-of-two, before revealing that their romance is "not serious.”