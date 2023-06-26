Ecclestone's stellar performance provides glimmer of hope to England in Ashes battle

Ash Gardner put Australia in command at the end of Day 4 with quick wickets in the second innings.—sportstar

England's chances of securing a victory in the one-off Ashes Test took a blow as they lost five wickets in the final stages of day four. Starting their pursuit of 268 runs at Trent Bridge from a promising 55-0, the hosts stumbled to 73-4, with Australia's Ash Gardner claiming three crucial wickets.

At the end of the day's play, England found themselves at 116-5, with a daunting requirement of 152 more runs to achieve the highest run chase in women's Test history. Sophie Ecclestone emerged as the star bowler for England, showcasing her skills with figures of 5-63, thereby completing an impressive 10-wicket match haul. Her exceptional performance played a significant role in dismissing Australia for 257 earlier in the day.

In terms of the Ashes series, a victory in the Test match holds immense value, contributing four points that would be shared in the event of an unlikely draw. Openers Emma Lamb and Tammy Beaumont initially launched a strong assault on the Australian bowlers, but their dismissals in successive overs—Beaumont caught at slip off Gardner and Lamb given out lbw to Tahlia McGrath—stalled England's progress.

The middle order faced a similar struggle, with Nat Sciver-Brunt falling victim to an ambitious slog sweep and captain Heather Knight being trapped lbw by a delivery that kept low from Gardner. A partnership of 37 runs between Sophia Dunkley and Test debutant Danni Wyatt briefly revived England's hopes. However, Dunkley's departure for 16, caught behind off Kim Garth's bowling with only three overs remaining in the day, firmly tilted the game in Australia's favour.

Earlier in the day, Australia resumed their innings at 82-0, capitalizing on England's poor bowling display on day three. However, a spirited bowling performance, spearheaded by Lauren Filer, who showed great determination despite a dislocated thumb, and Ecclestone's continued brilliance, led to a collapse in Australia's middle order. The visitors went from a comfortable 151-2 to being all out for 257.

The final day of the Test promises an enthralling battle, as England's remaining batsmen face the challenge of overcoming Australia's three spinners on a deteriorating pitch that is offering turn and uneven bounce. Ecclestone's relentless efforts and outstanding bowling provide a glimmer of hope for England's quest for victory.