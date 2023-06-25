Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s 'Pasoori' remake teaser gets mixed reactions from fans

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem ki Katha' features a remake of the Pakistani global hit 'Pasoori'

Kartik shared a teaser of the upcoming music video of the remake of Pakistani song Pasoori on Twitter, offering fans a glimpse of his and Kiara's onscreen romance as they don matching white outfits.

The song is a re-creation of the Coke Studio hit sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill and features the vocals of Arijit Singh. The teaser provides a brief glimpse of him singing the title track.

Captioning the teaser, Kartik wrote, "Relive the global hit! पसूरी नु... Sattu - Katha’s pure love gets the magical touch of Arijit Singh’s voice #PasooriNu Out Tomorrow at 11:11 AM #SajidNadiadwala #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune."

Following the release of the teaser, netizens took to reacting to it on social media. While Kartik's fans expressed their admiration with heart emojis, some individuals criticized the makers of the music video.

A fan wrote, "If Arijit Sir is there then definitely the song and movie will be a global hit!"

Another fan wrote, "Okay so Arijit is singing this song. Great. Excited to listen how this version will be."

One of the users commented, "Kartik , I was literally planning to watch this movie but now i won't."

Another user wrote, "This was so not needed..as much as i like arijit,was it not enough of having to listen to him on every other song that you guys had to remake this in his voice again! kamsekam naya gana hi gawa lete bhai."

Another comment read, "How did makers of this song let it happen to their very own song?"

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also features Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to be released on June 29th in theaters.