Pakistanis are not happy with Bollywood's remake of 'Pasoori'

Pakistan singers Ali Sethi (left) and Shae Gill. — Facebook/@officialmetronome

Social media users on Twitter expressed their annoyance and anger after Bollywood announced a remake of the Pakistani masterpiece "Pasoori" for its upcoming musical movie.

The movie — Satyaprem Ki Katha — is featuring actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani while Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's "Pasoori" will be covered by Indian singer Arijit Singh.

The news of the remake sparked mixed reactions from social media and it did not sit well with Pakistanis who started trolling Bollywood, saying it will "butcher" the Coke Studio's masterpiece.



"Relive the global hit! Your favourite track coming soon. #PasooriNu Song Out Tomorrow," announced T-Series on Twitter.

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui also criticised the Indian film industry, saying that he hopes Bollywood doesn't "slaughter this masterpiece as it does to others in the garb of remaking".

A user wrote that this remake was not needed, adding that they should have made Arijit Singh sing a new song.

Another person expressed her anger by asking if Bollywood does not have any other singer except Singh.

Another said that Bollywood does not have any shame in remaking and "butchering" a Pakistani hit.

Many others called Bollywood cheaters for always remaking Pakistani songs. Some of them said that they will copy Pakistan's national anthem one day as well.

Song Pasoori from Coke Studio season 14 was released on YouTube creating a massive breakthrough on the internet which was sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.



Ali's soulful voice and Shae’s melodious vocals made each and every human being feel alive amidst the chaotic and depressing COVID-19 phase. The song reached out every single human being not only in Pakistan but it transcended boundaries and connected the youth and older generations.