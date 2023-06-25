Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya looks after Aaradhya and allows him to make films

Abhishek Bachchan expresses gratitude for Aishwarya Rai taking care of daughter and allowing him to work

Abhishek recently spoke to ETimes and revealed that Aishwarya has been supportive of his film career while taking care of their daughter Aaradhya.



The Dasvi actor said, "Thankfully, her mother has seamlessly eased her into this world. We didn't make it into a 'big thing'. It was very normal. She's a very normal kid, the credit of that should entirely go to my wife because she allows me to go out and make my films and she takes care of Aaradhya."

He continued, "I'm sure it can't be easy but she's just a normal kid and being that, she's happiest playing, going to school, interacting with her friends.”

“At some level, I don't want to ask her which is her favorite film of mine. I don't think I want to because I'll get a brutally honest answer and I don't think I'm ready for that."

Abhishek also discussed setting boundaries on his social media handles, adding that he’s not comfortable with people discussing his daughter.

He added, "My daughter is out of bonds. I do not allow you the liberty on my social media handles to discuss that."

Aaradhya recently made news when she took legal action against several YouTube channels for sharing videos related to her health without her permission.

She filed a plea in the Delhi High Court, which resulted in a favorable outcome and the channels were instructed to refrain from sharing such content.