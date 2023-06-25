Ratna Pathak Shah slams netizens calling her 'old'

Ratna Pathak Shah has slammed the social media users, in a statement, who called her 'old'.
Ratna, in a recent interview, not just reacted to being called 'old' but also admitted having a wrong concept in mind that, as a woman, one can only be an actor until they’re young and pretty.
However, the two things have no connection, as there are many actresses today who are doing a great job despite their ages.
The 66-year-old actress stated: “For some reason, that was stuck in my head—that as a woman, you act until you’re young and pretty.”
“But then I looked around me and I saw so many female actors who were working well into their old age.”
She gave her own example, saying that she is having more success at this stage. She believes that nobody should judge anyone’s work based on their age.
Ratna feels pity for the actresses today who feel depressed when they don’t look good. She calls it their narrow vision.
She emphasizes the importance of physical health rather than physical appearance.
Besides this whole debate, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress also replied to the netizens calling her old. They are calling her ‘Arre bechari buddhi’.
As per Pinkvilla, Ratna Patha Shah slammed them by saying: “Beta tum aa jaoge. Thoda sa ruk jao. Tum bhi ajaoge issi line pe.”
