Prince Harry’s rift ‘runs deeper than the occasional embarrassing headline’

Prince Harry and Prince William are allegedly embroiled in a rift that ‘runs a lot deeper’ than the ‘occasional embarrassing headline’.



Cameron Walker issue these claims and warnings about Prince Harry.

His admissions were shared to GB News and warn against the Duke’s plans to ‘risk relationships’ for the sake of his personal mission.

According to Mr Walker, “The Duke of Sussex sees it as his mission to hold powerful people to account who were allegedly involved in unlawful or unethical information-gathering at British tabloids.”

“Ever since his mother Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, the Prince has blamed the press for what he sees as their part in her death.”

“It is a theme he has repeatedly referred to in his recent memoir, and numerous TV interviews, over the last few years.”

“The Duke alleges illegal practices (such as phone hacking) contributed to undesirable stories about him appearing in British tabloids. But the rift runs deeper than the occasional embarrassing headline.”

Its evident that “Prince Harry has a problem with what he sees as unethical culture and practices at British tabloids, and how they source their information.”