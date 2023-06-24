Tom Cruise looks dapper as he boards his helicopter after 'Mission: Impossible 7' promotions

Tom Cruise, 60, recently won over critics after the premiere of 'Mission: Impossible 7' in Rome

Tom Cruise has been relentlessly promoting his comeback as Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible series. On Saturday, he lived up to his reputation as a daredevil by boarding his private helicopter at Battersea Heliport.

As he made his way to his helicopter, the 60-year-old Hollywood actor sported a laid-back ensemble consisting of a baby blue polo t-shirt and denim. He completed the outfit with black boots, black sunglasses, and a stylish watch.

The Top Gun star seemed to be in a cheerful mood as he was photographed just before boarding his private helicopter to Biggin Hill.

He has been occupied with preparations for the highly anticipated seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise.

The Magnolia star, along with Hayley Atwell, shone on the red carpet on Thursday for the premiere of Mission: Impossible 7 Dead Reckoning Part One in London.

Despite facing significant delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic and an unprecedented budget of $290 million, the 60-year-old Hollywood actor and his 41-year-old co-star appeared thrilled to be commemorating the film's release.

During the red carpet event, the duo was accompanied by Rebecca Ferguson, who returned to her role as Ilsa Faust.

Earlier this week, the world premiere in Rome garnered enthusiastic reviews from early critics, who praised it as "dynamite" and predicted it to be a summer blockbuster.