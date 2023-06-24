Fans of K-pop group Stray Kids demand protection amid death threats

The increase in malicious comments is taking place before he attends a scheduled event in China

Fans of the K-pop group Stray Kids are urging their agency JYP Entertainment to protect Felix after he began to receive an alarming number of death threats. The increase in malicious comments is taking place before he attends a scheduled event in China.

In the threats, the accounts claimed that they had purchased a laser pen and that they would take it to the event to try and harm the idol. They also claimed that if any harm came to fellow band member Hyunjin, they would attempt to seriously harm Felix.

One fan expressed their concern over the threats and provided evidence for the agency to take note of: “A certain psychopathic account on Weibo has been spreading misinformation and hate on Hyunjin and other Stray Kids members. We are worried for Hyunjin and hope that @JYPnation and @stay_support takes measures to protect him and other members ahead of the upcoming fanmeeting.”

Another brought up the long history of hate directed towards the rapper: “Felix has been under constant hate and defamation for the last 3 years with akagaes spreading horrible rumors about him and his family. Now they’re threatening to permanently blind him. unlike the previous death threats they sent to him, they can actually do this in the fan sign.”