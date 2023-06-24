VIDEO: Man runs in high heels to break Guinness World Record

This collage shows Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez, the Spanish guy who broke the Guinness World Record for the longest distance run while wearing high heels. — Guinness World Record/File

Women running in high heels is plausible, if not safe, but men running in high heels is neither safe nor plausible. High heels not only hurt a woman's feet and body, but they also make it difficult for her to stand for long periods of time. However, a man recently ran in high heels and set a Guinness World Record.

A man in Spain recently set a new record for the "longest distance run while wearing high heels".

Guinness World Records reported that 34-year-old Spanish record-breaker Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez, who has already broken a number of world records, has now established a new record for running 100 metres while wearing high heels.

Christian ran the 100-meter sprint in 12.82 seconds, which is just 3.24 seconds faster than Usain Bolt's previous record. In 2019, the record-breaking time was set by German André Ortolf, who finished in 14.02 seconds.

Fortunately, Christian managed to finish his stunning sprint without falling over, despite the challenge of moving quickly while wearing high heels.

"The preparation was very exhaustive and specific," Christian said. "I find it very challenging to be able to run in high heels at high speed. In Spain, there are races like this, and they have always gone well for me," he added.

Christian claimed he set this record in an effort to demonstrate that people with Type 1 diabetes, like himself, "can do as much or more things than people without diabetes."

In addition, the record-keeping organisation noted that Christian has established other 100-meter world records.