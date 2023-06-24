Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' earns $2.15 million in previews at Box Office

Jennifer Lawrence's latest R-rated comedy, No Hard Feelings, kicked off its box office run with an impressive preview performance, raking in $2.15 million.
However, experts in the industry are predicting a more moderate opening weekend, projecting earnings of approximately $12 million. This forecast is causing some concern, particularly considering the film's substantial budget of $45 million.
R-rated comedies have been facing a challenging landscape in theaters, struggling to captivate audiences effectively. While there have been exceptions, like the recent success of Cocaine Bear with its $87 million global haul, the genre as a whole has encountered difficulties in attracting moviegoers.
The film is helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, known for his work as a writer and director on The Office, and he previously made his directorial debut with the R-rated comedy Good Boys in 2019.
