King Charles snubs Prince Harry with latest move

King Charles has seemingly snubbed his younger son Prince Harry as he marked the Armed Forces Day 2023.



Britain’s King Charles is the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s armed forces.

The monarch sent warm wishes to the entire Armed Forces community in a message on Saturday.

The palace, on behalf of the King, also shared stunning photos of King Charles, Prince William and others royals in uniform to mark the day.

However, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who served in the Army for ten years, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan, and rose to the rank of Captain at the peak of his military career which began in 2004, was apparently snubbed.

Commenting on the post, a royal fan said, “Two tours in Afghanistan by Prince Harry are ignored?”

Another said, “This man won’t even acknowledge his son who is an actual veteran. Unbelievable.”

“Oh what a shame there is no photograph with Prince Harry who also served!!!”, said the third fan.

The fourth commented, “no picture of Harry in uniform.”