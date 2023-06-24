Prince Harry is ‘getting dragged through the worst’ at Meghan Markle’s hand

Meghan Markle is currently standing accused of completely running Prince Harry ‘straight into the dirt’.
Royal expert and socialite Lady Victoria Hervey issued these accusations against prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
According to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Hervey claimed “I’m sure Spotify feels ripped off."
Especially since “they [Spotify] were promised the world [by Harry and Meghan] and did not deliver.”
These claims have come in response to admissions about Meghan’s alleged bid to take Prince Harry away from the UK because she “didn’t want to be that person visiting hospitals.”
Mr Hervey even went as far as to accuse the Duchess of planning it all out as, “I think that is one of the reasons she took Harry to America” in the first place.
