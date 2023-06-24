King Charles 'keen' to fix 'raw family rift' with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles would encourage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to come back home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live across the pond, will be forgiven by His Majesty in they return to the UK, says expert.

Royal expert Richard Palmer believes there is hope for the couple to get an apology.

He spoke on Pandora Forsyth: “I’m sure the king would welcome them back. He’s quite keen to heal that family rift but it's obviously very raw and very noticeable.

“While he’s keen to heal that rift he hasn’t met his son the last two times he’s been over to the UK.”

He added: “An interesting what-if question, 'If he and Meghan were around would they be invited to Royal Ascot?'”

Palmer's comments come as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get dropped by Spotify. The couple were also expected to make a fashion deal with Dior, reports of which have also been snubbed.