Kate Middleton's father turns 74 as family business collapses

Kate Middleton's father is celebrating his 74th birthday on Friday. Since their daughter's marriage in 2011 to Prince William, Michael and Carole Middleton have become close to the royal family and are regularly invited to royal events and gatherings.

The parents of Catherine, Princess of Wales, took their place at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' Coronation along with Pippa Matthews, and James Middleton in May.



Michael's birthday came as his family business collapsed and made headlines. Kate Middleton's name also appeared in the media as her parent's company Party Pieces came under discussion.

The unpaid bills left by the pandemic-hit firm's collapse include over £600,000 in unpaid tax.

Party Pieces, a celebration paraphernalia mail order business, was built up by Catherine's parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

The firm was launched in 1987 after Carole Middleton, 68, searched for ideas for her daughter's fifth birthday.

It grew into a successful business and generated significant wealth for the Middletons, who in 2012 purchased a £4.7-million mansion west of London near the royal family's Windsor estate.

At its height, Party Pieces was said to be worth £44 million.

Catherine worked for the firm as a website designer and photographer before her marriage to William.

However, after unpaid suppliers threatened legal action earlier this year, administrators were appointed last month and the business was immediately sold to UK entrepreneur James Sinclair for an undisclosed sum.

A report from the administrators said the firm was £2.59 million short of what it needed to clear its debts.

