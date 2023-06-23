What did Nadia Afghan say about Yumna Zaidi?

Pakistani actors Nadia Afghan (left) and Yumna Zaidi. — Instagram/@nadiaafgan/@yumnazaidiofficial

Pakistan's popular actor Nadia Afghan shared her opinion about young star Yumna Zaidi who she believes is an "overrated" celebrity in the country.



Speaking during an interview on a show called Chocolate Times, Nadia talked about the dramas based on toxic characters and storylines that promote stalking behaviours.

When asked which on-air dramas would she choose to ban, Nadia said that she hates "misogynistic" dramas in which male figures resort to violence towards female characters.

"I hate misogynistic dramas in which male figures are presented as violent characters or dramas with violent love stories. I would ban the dramas which show forceful love as it is absolutely wrong," she added.

"Taking no for an answer should be the thing. If someone tells the other person they [don't love them], be it male or female, then the other person should understand."

Yumna Zaidi — who has proved her versatility by playing different characters — is currently acting in Geo Entertainment’s super hit drama Tere Bin which is also featuring Wahaj Ali.

The epic love story succeeds in entertaining the audience worldwide including India.

The 33-year-old actor has also been featured in some great shows including Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Pyaar Ke Sadqay, Parizaad, Sinf-e-Ahan, and Bakhtawar.