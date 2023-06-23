Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell lead the charge at ‘Mission Impossible’ afterparty

The cast was seen stepping into Cafe Royal located in London on Thursday

Tom Cruise along with the rest of his costars looked stunning as they attended the afterparty for the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. The cast was seen stepping into Cafe Royal located in London on Thursday.

60-year-old Tom looked as dashing as ever in a grey three-piece suit paired with a white shirt and aviator sunglasses. Leading lady Hayley Atwell looked gorgeous with a volumizing black satin dress that flared out around the hips along with a slick hairdo and heels.

Guardians of the Galaxy actress Pom Klementieff cut a stunning figure in a backless black minidress. Other attendees also included Simon Pegg as well as Ivan Ivashkin.

All the stars looked elated to be finally celebrating the film after it faced major delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic as well as a whopping $290 million outlay. The world premiere for the flick took place earlier in Rome and received excellent reviews from critics.

It will be released in theatres all across the world next month as it is labelled to be “dynamite” and predicted to be a summer blockbuster.

Watch the trailer for the next part of the series below: