Prince Harry has just been accused of forcing Meghan Markle into hiding with his ‘up limp justifications’ to the UK High Court.



Royal commentator Daneila Elser made these shocking admissions.

She started by saying, “While back then, Britain might have been about as keen on the duchess as an all-girls comprehensive having Prince Andrew visit, she had her US popularity to keep her warm at night.”

According to News.com.au, “Then in early December, she and Harry were in New York to accept, gosh darn would you believe, a prize, this time the Ripple of Hope award from the RJF Foundation.”

Ms Elser even went on to add how, “Diamonds, an off-the-shoulder white dress, a sleek updo: This was vintage Meghan, the epitome of modern cool, being hailed for saintly work – the exact details of what earned her the gong, I’ll have to come back to you.”

But everything chanced when their Netflix launch came because “the debut of Harry’s tell-all, and his series of seemingly never-ending interviews, the unsmiling duke plonked in featureless, generic Californian rooms offering up limp justifications for having thoroughly rubbished his family in print.”

“And just like that, like some fairy godmother had flicked her wand, the duchess pretty much vanished from public life.”