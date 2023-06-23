Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez latest picture leaves fans upset

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez's fans were left upset after her recent picture from her family trip got viral as the couple were spotted together for a family trip with their children on a superyacht in Sardinia on Thursday.



The footballer, 38, and the beauty, 29, were spending quality time together in the sunshine on the luxury vessel.

Georgina showed off her sensational body in a green thong bikini as she topped up her tan onboard.

The star wore her dark tresses in loose beachy waves over her shoulders and opted for a no makeup look to show off her pretty features.

However, eagle eyed fans noticed Georgina looked upset in some of the snaps shared on the Daily Mail while Ronaldo was seen enjoying his private time.



Meanwhile Cristiano showed off his chiseled physique in white trunks while taking time out to relax with his loved ones.

Cristiano has son Cristiano Jnr, 12, and twins Eva and Mateo, five, who he had before he met Georgina, and they are parents to daughter Alana Martina, also five, and 13-month-old baby Bella, who they welcomed in April last year.

They were all enjoying time on the yacht together.

The footballer also took on some water sports as he jumped on a jet ski during the afternoon out on the ocean.

The model has been with the Al-Nassr star since June 2016.



