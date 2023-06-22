King Charles, Camilla become emotional over their first Royal Ascot win

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla got emotional as they watched their first Royal Ascot winner triumph in the King George V Stakes.

The newly crowned King and Queen were a picture of delight as their thoroughbred Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot, crossed the line first in a photo-finish.

Zara Tindall, the King’s niece, who joined the couple in the royal box, said the late Queen would have been "proud and excited" for the couple. King Charles's mother was a passionate racehorse owner and Royal Ascot stalwart.

In celebration, the Queen waved her official programme in the air in excitement and Charles looked across at his wife in joy at the end as the couple witnessed the final moments of the race.

Camilla and Charles clearly have the racing bug and their first win made up for two days of frustration, watching their previous Royal Ascot entrants beaten on the track this week. Soon after the victory was confirmed by the race track announcer the thousands packed into the stands cheered.

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall said afterwards: "It’s bitter sweet isn’t it, just think how proud and excited our grandmother would have been, the Queen would have been. To have a winner for Charles and Camilla and to keep that dream alive was incredible, and what a race – asides all of that, what a race."

She added: “I think it is a new excitement (for the King), like all those owners who come here and have a horse here, having that dream, that hope and actually fulfilling it is incredible. And the horses are the main game here, that’s why we get involved and we love them and the competition, and the adrenaline when you win is indescribable."