Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face another backlash after Spotify's snub

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle seems in trouble as her popularity has fallen to an all-time low in the United Kingdom after being snubbed by Spotify, according to an opinion poll.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is reportedly struggling to strike a new business deal after being axed by the audio streaming giant, is held in a negative regard by around seven out of 10 Britons.



Meghan seemingly failed to win Britons as the latest opinion poll marks the former Suits star's lowest rating since YouGov began recording her favourability in 2017.



As per the pollster’s latest survey of 2,014 people, an overwhelming 68 percent hold a negative view of the Duchess and just 21 percent see her favourably,



While, King Charles's younger son Prince Harry’s favourability witnessed a modest two per cent drop to -36 percent compared to -34 percent in April.



The Duke of Sussex's standing with the British public has seemingly rebounded somewhat since January when he released his bombshell memoir Spare. Harry's favourability rating dropped to -44 percent during the first month of 2023.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth III's only daughter Princess Anne came out on top as the most popular member of the Royal Family, with her net favourability standing at 60 percent.



The newly crowned King's favourability slumped to 32 per cent but reached 48 per cent when he took the throne following the death of his mother in last September. Queen Camilla failed to share in the Coronation glory, with her net favourability suffering a five-point hit at 4 percent.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, have both seen slight bumps of approval, with the couple's registering net favourability of 57 per cent and 59 percent respectively.

Interestingly, YouGov also revealed the institution of the monarchy in general has improved to 25 percent since before the Coronation, when it stood at 19 percent in April.