Meghan Markle herself allegedly drafted a 2020 article criticizing Kate Middleton, a royal expert claimed citing a well-placed source.
The Duchess f Sussex has also been accused of providing bullet points for the report as the author of the report embellished the piece against Kate.
The journalist, who wrote the piece mocking Kate's "little hat", has also been accused of harboring a strong dislike for Princess of Wales.
The wife of Prince Harry, the expert, claimed regularly shared grievances about her sister-in-law with the editors of the website which published the article critical of the future Queen consort.
The claims made by Emily HRH could not be independently confirmed but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested in their Netflix documentary that Kate and her husband Prince William had a major role behind their decision to step down from their royal duties.
Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, have not directly targeted the Princess of Wales in their media appearances despite the fact that the Duke of Sussex has come down had on his own brother William in his book Spare which came out earlier this year.
The British media hardly criticized Prince William and Kate Middleton but do not miss any chance to hit out at the US-based couple.
Thousands of royal fans have also targeted Harry and Meghan Markle mercilessly since they left the UK to live a financially independent life.
The hail was reportedly the size of golf balls, leaving fans running out of the venue to escape the onslaught
There has been tension between the two over Kim’s work with Dolce & Gabbana for their runway collection
Queen Camilla, according to a lip leader, asked King Charles to stay with her
Hulu renews 'Nine Perfect Strangers' for Season 2 with Nicole Kidman returning as lead and new cast additions
Ryan Murphy refutes claims of blackballing AHS crew members who refuse to cross picket lines
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom strengthen their bond through a joint three-month sober pact