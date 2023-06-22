Meghan Markle herself allegedly drafted a 2020 article criticizing Kate Middleton, a royal expert claimed citing a well-placed source.

The Duchess f Sussex has also been accused of providing bullet points for the report as the author of the report embellished the piece against Kate.

The journalist, who wrote the piece mocking Kate's "little hat", has also been accused of harboring a strong dislike for Princess of Wales.

The wife of Prince Harry, the expert, claimed regularly shared grievances about her sister-in-law with the editors of the website which published the article critical of the future Queen consort.

The claims made by Emily HRH could not be independently confirmed but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested in their Netflix documentary that Kate and her husband Prince William had a major role behind their decision to step down from their royal duties.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, have not directly targeted the Princess of Wales in their media appearances despite the fact that the Duke of Sussex has come down had on his own brother William in his book Spare which came out earlier this year.

The British media hardly criticized Prince William and Kate Middleton but do not miss any chance to hit out at the US-based couple.

Thousands of royal fans have also targeted Harry and Meghan Markle mercilessly since they left the UK to live a financially independent life.