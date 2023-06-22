Kendall Jenner admits she is not good with fame unlike sister Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner said she does not feel like she was "built" for a life under limelight while comparing herself to her famous elder sisters.

In a conversation with WSJ. Magazine, the supermodel admitted she is not good with fame unlike her elder sister Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashians star also noted that if it was up to her, she would not have chosen this life for her, saying, “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life.”

“I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it,” Kendall added. “I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

She went on to dish on how her sisters had natural ability to adapt to such kind of lavish lifestyle and life under the public eye.

“[Kim’s] like, ‘I used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed….’ I think she was built for [this life],” Kendall said of the Skims founder.

“It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s fine and I get it,” she added.

“I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” Kendall noted. “It’s just weird to me… because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion.”

Meanwhile, Kendall is rumoured to be in a relationship with Bad Bunny after she parted ways with Devin Booker last year.