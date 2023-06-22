Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah exude couple goals in new snaps

Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, exuded perfect couple goals as they were spotted together on a romantic dinner date on Tuesday evening.

The actor, 83, opted for an effortlessly stylish display and donned an all-black ensemble and was seen stepping out of the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood with the film producer, 29.

The Oscar winner bundled up in a dark trench coat over a classic T-shirt and comfortable slacks.

He also sported a pair of casual sneakers and was spotted carrying his cell phone as he strolled out of the building.

The new mother — who recently gave birth to her first baby and the Godfather alum's fourth child — also modeled a matching look for their night out.

Alfallah — who is 54 years his junior — donned a fitted trench coat over a plunging blouse and figure-hugging pants.

Earlier this month, Alfallah and the New York native revealed that they had welcomed their first child together.

The pair have kept their relationship relatively private but have been romantically linked since April 2022.



