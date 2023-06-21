Dan Stevens replaces Justin Roiland as the lead voice actor in Hulu's animated series Solar Opposites

Hulu has chosen its replacement for Justin Roiland in the animated comedy series Solar Opposites.



Dan Stevens, known for his roles in Downton Abbey, Legion, and Gaslit, has been selected to assume the lead role in the animated show originally co-created by Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Roiland. Roiland was removed from the series in January following domestic violence charges.

Stevens will now lend his voice to the character of Korvo, an ill-tempered alien who is always seen wearing ceremonial robes and claims to despise Earth. Korvo is determined to repair their spaceship in order to escape to a new planet.

This voice role strengthens Stevens' association with 20th Television Animation, the producers of Solar Opposites, as he also has a part in the studio's adult animated Apple comedy, Central Park.

The fourth season of Solar Opposites, comprising 11 episodes, will be available for streaming on Hulu starting August 14.