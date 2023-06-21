Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah goes on coffee run in style

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah made a stylish appearance while out for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The beauty, 29, sported a flowing black top and sweatpants as she emerged for a cup of Joe.
The sighting comes not long after Noor welcomed her first child, a son name Roman Pacino, with the Scarface actor, 83.
That same day Noor revealed whether or not she plans on getting Roman into acting, much like his legendary father.
'He can do whatever he wants,' Noor told TMZ when asked if she planned on having him get into showbiz.
Asked if she was excited to be a mother, she replied 'Yes!'
