What we know about adventurers aboard missing submersible

As the search intensifies for the missing Titan submersible, it is crucial to shed light on the adventurers who embarked on this daring expedition.

Each individual on board possesses a unique background and an insatiable thirst for exploration.

Let's delve into the brief profiles of these courageous souls who ventured into the depths of the Atlantic in search of the iconic Titanic wreck.

Hamish Harding: The Adventurous Visionary

Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old British adventurer, is no stranger to exploration. With multiple visits to the South Pole and a voyage to space under his belt, Harding thrives on extreme adventures. Holding Guinness World Records, including one for the longest time spent at full ocean depth, he embraces calculated risks and possesses an unwavering passion for discovery.

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood: A Father-Son Expedition

British businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son Suleman joined the expedition as a dynamic duo. Shahzada, a vice-chairman of Engro Corporation and an advocate for exploring natural habitats, has made significant contributions to Pakistani industry and philanthropy. Suleman, a science fiction enthusiast and Rubik's cube aficionado, epitomises youthful curiosity and a thirst for knowledge.

Paul-Henry Nargeolet: The Titanic Veteran

Nicknamed "Mr. Titanic," 77-year-old Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French Navy diver, brings a wealth of experience to the expedition. With more time spent at the Titanic wreck than any other explorer, Nargeolet has been intimately involved with the iconic site since its discovery in 1985. As the director of underwater research, he holds a deep connection to the vessel and its history.

Stockton Rush: Engineering the Journey

At the helm of OceanGate, the company behind the Titanic voyages, is 61-year-old Stockton Rush. An accomplished engineer and founder of the company, Rush has designed experimental aircraft and specialised in small submersible vessels. With a passion for deep-sea exploration, he has made it his mission to offer passengers a chance to witness the remnants of the Titanic up close.

These intrepid individuals, each with their own expertise and passion for discovery, embarked on the Titan submersible's fateful dive into the Titanic wreckage. Their diverse backgrounds and unwavering spirit illuminate the human desire to push boundaries and unravel the mysteries of the past. As the search efforts persist, we honor their bravery and hold hope for their safe return from the depths of the Atlantic.