Nicole Kidman turns 56: Friend shares special birthday tribute to actress

Nicole Kidman, who turned 56 on Tuesday ( June 20) has received a very special birthday tribute from her best friend.



"The Big Little Lies" actress was celebrated by her pal, Naomi Watts, who turned to Instagram with a rare, personal photo with Nicole.

The actresses, in the snap, are seen smiling for the camera. She looks smashing in matching straw hats.



Naomi Watts gushed over the star as she wrote: "Happy birthday my darling friend. Here's to more years of deep friendship and fun adventures. Love you to the moon. So grateful for your love and support."



The post attracted massive comments from fans who expressed their bliss in reaction, with one commenting: "Two of the best actresses of this century, when I was a kid, I thought you two were sisters! Happy Birthday Nicole."

Nicole and Naomi have a friendship spanning more than three decades. They bonded while working together on the 1991 film Flirting, which was one of Naomi's first film roles.



"We already knew each other but that's when our friendship forged," Naomi previously told People. "We've gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time."

Nicole previously revealed to the outlet: "We've known each other since we were teenagers," and said their relationship was sisterly.