Extremely cringey video of 'mutant pigeon' horrifies viewers online

This screengrab of a video shows the mutant pigeon. — Twitter/@gunsnrosesgirl3

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are undoubtedly well-known to you, but have you ever heard of or seen a mutant pigeon?

The four completely toned turtles, whose rodent father trained them to be amazing ninjas, are fictional, but the mutant pigeon is very much real, which seems to be the only difference.

The online community has been shocked by a strangely cringe-inducing and terrifying video of a mutant-appearing pigeon with a swollen neck and enormous feet.

The terrifying-looking bird, which is thought to be an English Pouter pigeon, has gone viral on social media thanks to the bizarre video.

In the unsettling video, the bird was seen stumbling across a table while puffing out its chest like a bodybuilder on a juice diet. Its majestic feathered feet were the only thing that could have softened its imposing stature, which resembled that of a bionic robot.

Although the exact location of the video cannot be determined, the rare breed of fancy pigeons is widespread in Europe and the UK.

According to reports, years of selective breeding led to their peculiar appearance. The rock pigeon is the bird's ancestor, according to research.

The Sun reported that more than 23 million people have watched the bizarre video, which has gone viral online, yet the audience was horrified.

"It looks like something created by Sid in Toy Story," one added.

"Damn that is horrifying," a second commented.

"This is extremely disturbing," a third remarked.

"Someone is messing with the dark arts again," another said.

Furthermore, some of the viewers felt more sorry than horrified for the pigeon, as one of them said: "This is not nature's work, this poor thing is waddling around not seeing its own feet."

"So we made this, humans are monsters," another social media user said.

The majority of online viewers are left speechless by animals that seem to be mutants, which includes a video of a goat that looks like a dinosaur that was born in the Middle East. Another goat that was born with a "human face" was revered in India as an "avatar of God."

Additionally, it has been discovered that "double muscle" cows and pigs are being bred in an effort to prevent shortages of beef and pork.