Donors set to meet in Geneva as Sudan truce holds

A satellite photo shows the burned-out market area of El Geneina in Sudan's West Darfur state. AFP/Satellite image

Sudan has been at war for two months, and the worsening humanitarian situation is the focus of an international donor's conference in Geneva.

The UN warns that the situation in Sudan is becoming increasingly dire, with shortages of medical care, electricity, water, and other essentials. The conflict pits the army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, and has resulted in over 2,000 deaths across the country, with hundreds killed in the West Darfur state capital alone. Over 2.2 million people have been displaced, with more than half of Sudan's population in need of aid. The conference will address the aid needs of Sudan and neighboring countries, which are now shouldering an increased burden. The UN will be joined by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the African Union, and the European Union in convening the event.

The ceasefire, which is currently in place, has brought calm to the capital Khartoum. Several residents reported no air strikes, artillery, or other fighting on Monday.

However, earlier truces failed to ensure secure aid corridors, and the UN reports that the situation is worsening. The army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo since April 15, after the two fell out in a bitter power struggle. The conflict has resulted in a record 25 million people, more than half of Sudan's population, in need of aid, according to the United Nations. The organization says it has received only a fraction of the desperately needed funding.

Donors are meeting at a conference to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The UN has expressed concern about the situation in Darfur, where the conflict has taken on an ethnic dimension, resulting in targeted attacks and displacement of communities. The conflict has resulted in looting of aid facilities and the killing of humanitarian workers, which has hindered the aid response. Bureaucratic delays are also hindering the response, with visa applications still pending from more than 30 organizations. The situation in Darfur is rapidly spiraling into a humanitarian calamity, with the western region on Sudan's border with Chad never recovering from a years-long war that began in 2003.

The Norwegian Refugee Council has said the bureaucratic delays are hindering aid response. Despite the lack of money, aid agencies have increased their response to the tragedy, but only a fraction of those in need have been reached. The UN, African Union, and east African regional bloc IGAD have expressed concern about the situation in Darfur. The RSF and army have agreed to allow the unimpeded movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the country for 72 hours. US and Saudi mediators have warned that they would consider adjourning talks in Jeddah should the truce not be respected.

