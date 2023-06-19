How much does Virat Kohli earn per match?

India's Virat Kohli (FRONT) shares a light moment with teammate India's Ajinkya Rahane (REAR) as they prepare to walk out to bat ahead of play on day 5 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India at The Oval, in London, on June 11, 2023. — AFP

Star batter Virat Kohli has become one of the richest Indian celebrities as his net worth topped the Rs1,000 crore mark, Indian publication Stock Gro reported.

According to the portal, Kohli’s net worth — including Indian cricket contract, brand endorsements, ownership of brands and social media posts — stands at Rs1,050 crore. Reports suggest that the batter’s major earnings come from brand endorsements.

The breakdown suggests that Kohli earns Rs7 crore annually from his Indian team contract, while he receives Rs15 lakh for each Test match, Rs6 lakh for each ODI, and Rs3 lakh for each T20 match. Meanwhile, he earns Rs15 crore annually from the T20 league.

It was further leant that on social media, Kohli charges Rs8.9 crore and Rs2.5 crore per post on Instagram and Twitter, respectively.

The former skipper also owns brands like One8, a restaurant and athleisure, and Wrogn for luxury wear.

According to Indian publications, he owns two houses, one in Mumbai valued at Rs34 crore and another in Gurugram valued at Rs80 crore. He also owns luxury cars worth Rs31 crore.

Kohli also owns a football club, a tennis team, and a pro-wrestling team.