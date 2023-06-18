Four people critical after shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo

This representational picture shows the siren lights of a police car. — Unsplash/File

A shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo that occurred early on Saturday morning, around 5 am left several people injured on North Stockton Drive.

According to CBS, the police blocked the entire area near a farmers' market where the shooting took place. Police say a group was gathered outside when an argument broke out and shots were fired.



Over two dozen shell casings are being investigated by police on the scene, the report said.

The police said: "We're told at least one person was found by officers and taken to the Illinois Masonic Hospital, and four others self-transported to Northwestern Hospital. Four men between the ages of 23 and 44 are listed in critical condition, and a 17-year-old girl is in fair condition."

According to one of the neighbours in the area, 10 shots were fired in the shooting near Lincoln Park.

Five individuals were shot just hours before the farmers market opened, shocking many in the crowded Lincoln Park neighbourhood where the shooting took place.

A woman working the Green City Farmers Market said when she arrived at 6:30 am, the area was crowded with police cars.

Another shooting occurred in Washington during the Beyond Wonderland music festival, within 24 hours of the shooting near Lincoln Park, and killed two people while the suspect was arrested by police.

The residents expressed concerns about the increasing trend of shootings and the danger they put locals in. They warned others to stay alert and careful.



After being informed that the shooting was isolated and there was no longer a threat, the farmers market and Lincoln Park Zoo planned to open as usual on Saturday.

In a joint statement following the shooting, an area representative and alderman said, "We will work to ensure there is a rapid response to deter this from happening again. Chicago Police tell them they have committed to consistently patrol this area and our offices are looking into reinstating parking restrictions in strategic places and times at the request of the police."