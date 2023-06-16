‘American Idol’ contestant speaks out in support of Katy Perry: ‘She’s a wonderful person’





Oliver Steele, a former contestant on American Idol, has once again reiterated his support for judge Katy Perry, whom he defended against criticism for mom-shaming a contestant.

Steele has consistently maintained that Perry is a "wonderful person," a sentiment he expressed earlier this month when he assured his followers that she “is not a bully”.

In a recent episode of the American Idol Unaired podcast, Steele elaborated further on his positive experience working with Perry.

Perry is “a little more reserved” than her co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as per Steele. He added that it “doesn’t mean she’s not approachable.”

As per the Daily Mail, Steele said, “You know, I was a little irritated with the way that her — the way that she was treated after the show and the things that people were saying, because it’s all bullc—. Katy’s a wonderful person.”

“Like I came up to her like day one in Hollywood. I was like, ‘Katy, would you mind if I got a photo?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, sure, just like one second.’ Because they were doing like her makeup, and then she’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get that photo.’ Like she’s just super sweet.”

He continued, saying that she is “supportive in her own little way” — and thanked her for “pushing him” to be “better” and get to his “full potential.”