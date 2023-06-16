DJ Khaled's Turks and Caicos getaway takes a painful twist after surfing mishap

Renowned rapper DJ Khaled recently had an eventful vacation that left him nursing some unexpected injuries. Sharing glimpses of his fun-filled getaway in Turks and Caicos, the 47-year-old artist gave fans an inside look into his world.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Khaled suffered an accident while attempting to surf, leaving him with injuries from a harsh landing on his board.

Initially, Khaled shared the blooper with his followers on social media, turning the incident into a lighthearted moment. As the days progressed, though, the "I'm So Hood" hitmaker noticed lingering discomfort while engaging in his daily golf routine, a sport he takes pride in practicing religiously. Despite attempting to persevere, the persistent aches prompted him to seek the guidance of a medical professional.

Expressing his hopes for a minor injury, Khaled shared his concerns, stating, "I'm just hoping it's just a bruised muscle or just a bruise. I just want to make sure the bone ain't broken because I've been up 48 hours, and I haven't slept."

Seeking clarity on his condition, Khaled embarked on a behind-the-scenes trip to a physician's office. He revealed, "The doctor said I got a big, real bad bruise. They said on the bone, they've seen a little line on one of the bones. They're not sure if it's a fracture, so I'm gonna double check."

Khaled recently celebrated the six-year anniversary of his chart-topping collaboration with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts."