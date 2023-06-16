Historic appointment: Dame Sue Carr becomes England's first female chief justice

Dame Sue Carr becomes England's first female chief justice. Twitter/AntoniaRomeoUK

Dame Sue Carr has made history by becoming the first woman to be appointed as the Chief Justice of England and Wales.

The role of lord chief justice, which dates back to the 13th century, has never before been held by a woman. The groundbreaking appointment marks a significant milestone in the country's legal system.

Currently serving as a Lady Justice of Appeal, Carr will succeed Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett, who is set to retire at the end of September. Her formal appointment by the King will take effect on October 1, following the recommendation of an independent selection panel and the approval of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk.

As Lord Chief Justice, Carr will be responsible for overseeing the judiciary in England and Wales. Her new role involves interacting with the government to ensure the provision of necessary resources for the judiciary and taking charge of the welfare, training, and guidance of judges. Additionally, she will play a crucial role in the deployment of judges and allocation of work in the courts.

Carr's legal career spans over three decades. She qualified as a barrister in 1987 and has held various senior positions, including chair of the Bar Standards Board conduct committee and complaints commissioner to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. In 2009, she became a criminal judge, and in 2020, she was appointed as a Lady Justice of Appeal.

The historic appointment comes at a time when there is a growing focus on improving diversity within the judiciary. The UK government has been actively working to address the underrepresentation of women and ethnic minorities in senior legal roles. Although men still account for two-thirds of judges, efforts are being made to create a more balanced and inclusive judiciary.

Dame Sue Carr's appointment as the Chief Justice reflects the progress being made towards a more diverse and representative legal system in England and Wales. Her accomplishment serves as an inspiration for aspiring female lawyers and reinforces the importance of equal opportunities and gender equality in the pursuit of justice.