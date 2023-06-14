Scarlett Johansson turns heads as she shows off stunning tattoo at star-studded event

Scarlett Johansson attracted massive attention during her appearance on red carpet for the premiere of Asteroid City in New York, putting her expensive body art on display in stunning white gown on Tuesday.



The "Black Widow" star, 38, looked drop-dead gorgeous onto the red carpet, offering fans more than they expected from the star.

Johansson dropped jaws as she graced the star-studded event in a white gown featuring a mermaid silhouette, a strappy halter-neck and a floral corsage fastened to the breastplate of the garment. The charming actress wore her locks swept back.

To elevate her look, she wore glamorous makeup blend featuring a flawless complexion, a dusting of rose blush and a glossy lip.

But, most attracting thing of her appearance was Scarlett’s epic back tattoos which were enhanced by the backless design of her dress. The actress showed off her stunning body art, a large sprawling rose, and a lamb illustration.

Her awe-inspiring appearance was to be a treat to her fans as they took no time to admire the star, with one writing: "I forgot to breathe she’s way to pretty."

Another penned: "She’s looking so flawless."

While the third one added: "She’s so wonderful,” and a fourth agreed, commenting: "Goddess."