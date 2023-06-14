Angelina Jolie’s resurfaced letter to Brad Pit unveils real reason for selling winery

Angelina Jolie had penned an emotional letter to ex-husband Brad Pitt about her reason to sell her stake in their South France estate, Chateau Miraval, which they bought for $28.4 million in 2008.



A new Vanity Fair exposé revealed new details from the lawsuit which has gotten personal and ugly as it progresses.

Prior to the couple’s purchase of the property, Jolie’s business manager suggested a doomsday clause stipulating that, in the event that the pair ever split, each would have the right to buy the other’s share of Miraval, via Entertainment Tonight.

In a personal email that Jolie sent to Pitt on January 21st, 2021, she informed of her “painful decision, with a heavy heart” to sell her stake because it was a “business centred around alcohol.”

“Even now impossible to write this without crying,” Jolie wrote. “Above all, it is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory. A place…where I thought I would grow old…. But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family.”

“Miraval for me died September 2016,” she continued, referring to the date of the alleged plane meltdown, “and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that.”

Pitt was accused of “choking one of the children and struck another in the face” during an infamous cross-country private flight in 2016, as well as “pouring beer” on Jolie and their kids.

At the time, the couple rejected the idea. Now, as the relationship soured in past few years, Jolie ended up selling her shares of the property.

Pitt, 59, claimed in a new amendment that Jolie, 47, “deliberately kept him in the dark about the sale of her share of their family wine business to a Russian oligarch” after their breakup,” via People Magazine.

Furthermore, the Fight Club actor alleged that his ex-wife refused to sell him her half of the vineyard shares because was feeling “vindictive” since the custody ruling didn’t go her way.

However, Jolie refuted the claims. “The reality is that [he] refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to being silenced about the abuse,” a friend of Jolie’s told Page Six.