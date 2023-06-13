Elsa Pataky attends 'Extraction 2' premier in Berlin with Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky wowed in a simple, floor-length, satin off-white gown as she paired with a number of pieces of jewellery from Bulgari at the Berlin premier of Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2.



The sequel to Hemsworth's hit Netflix action film will release on June 16.



Taking to Instagram, the Spanish actress and model shared multiple photos with the "Thor" actor and wrote, "Don’t miss Extraction2 with my favourite actor Chris Hemsworth."

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the highly anticipated Netflix movie wrapped its production in April last year.



Extraction 2 started shooting in November 2021.