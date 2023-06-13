Elizabeth Gilbert breaks her silence on postponing Snow Forest’s publication date: Watch

Elizabeth Gilbert has recently broken her silence on why she postponed the publication of her new book, Snow Forest.



Last week, Bloomsbury announced that Gilbert’s new novel is going to publish on February 2024.

However, the Eat, Pray, Love author took to Instagram and posted a video in which she shared her concerns over her new book’s subject considering Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

“Last week I announced the upcoming publication of my most recent novel, which was set in the middle of Siberia in the middle of the last century, and told the story of a group of individuals who made a decision to remove themselves from society to resist the Soviet government, and to try to defend nature against industrialisation,” said the 53-year-old.

Gilbert explained, “Over the course of the weekend, I have received an enormous, massive outpouring of reactions and responses from Ukrainian fans of hers, expressing anger, sorrow, disappointment and pain.”

Sharing her thoughts, the writer stated, “The fact that I would choose to release a book into the world right now – any book, no matter what the subject of it is – that is set in Russia.”



“I want to say that I have heard these messages, and read these messages, and I respect them. As a result, I am making a course correction, and I am removing this book from its publication schedule.”

The author mentioned, “It is not the time for this book to be published.”

“I don’t want to add any harm to a group of people who have already experienced, and who are continuing to experience, grievous and extreme harm. So that is the choice I have made.”

Gilbert added that the fans will receive refunds over pre-ordering the novel.