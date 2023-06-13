Virat Kohli recalls going ‘crazy’ over Hrithik Roshan’s iconic moves in 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena'

During a recent conversation, Virat Kohli expressed his admiration for Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai, and specifically mentioned being impressed by the dance sequences that were immensely popular.
Starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, who made her acting debut with the film, Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai was directed by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan and went on to become a huge success. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and other notable actors.
Taking a trip down memory lane, Virat told Star Sports, "Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai was a cult, I’d gone crazy, especially the dancing.”
Fans of the movie were delighted by his confession and took to social media to sing praises of Hrithik Roshan. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Hrithik surely raised a nation.”
“From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, from KL Rahul to Shubman Gill - Whole Indian cricket team admire and fan of Greek God of Bollywood,” wrote another.
One fan even suggested that Hrithik star in Kohli’s biopic: "Hrithik Roshan for Kohli’s biopic."
Although it is unclear if a biopic about Virat Kohli's life is in development, there have been several reports suggesting that it might be.
Actor Ram Charan, who played a lead role in the Oscar-winning film RRR, has even expressed his interest in playing the role of Virat in a sports movie if given the opportunity.
