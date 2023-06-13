Nicholas Hoult, Jude Law seen filming for ‘The Order’ amidst wildfire smoke

They continued on with filming despite the high-risk air quality resulting from the wildfires across Canada

Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult were spotted filming for their film The Order while fighting wildfire smoke in Calgary, Canada. They continued on with filming despite the high-risk air quality resulting from the wildfires across Canada.

The crime film brought by Prime Video reportedly got Jude Law for eight figures, featuring him as an FBI agent trying to take on a white supremacist group led by Nicholas Hoult.

50-year-old Jude donned a fitted white shirt with a black tie, a green jacket and grey trousers. Meanwhile, Nicholas who is 33, wore a loose white t-shirt and blue jeans as he made his way around the set.

There have been official warnings that the wildfires in Canada will continue on burning with a higher severity through the summer which will potentially lead to smoke being spewed out over the lower 48 states in the coming months.

Forecasts revealed by Natural Resources Canada showed that throughout the months of June, July, August and September the wildfires will go on to burn across much bigger sections of the forests than recorded in previous years.